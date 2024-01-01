Porte Neuve

Côte d’Opale

This 13th-century gate, modified in the 17th and 19th centuries, is at the northeastern end of the Haute-Ville's rue de Lille.

  • The Nausicaa aquarium in Boulogne-sur-mer.

    Nausicaá

    0.99 MILES

    At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming…

  • Cap Gris Nez in northern France.

    Cap Gris-Nez

    9.98 MILES

    Topped by a lighthouse and a radar station that keeps track of the hundreds of ships that pass by here each day, the 49m-high cliffs of Cap Gris-Nez are…

  • Fortified city of Boulogne-sur-Mer with castle in foreground and Basilica of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in background.

    Haute-Ville

    0.01 MILES

    Boulogne's hilltop Upper City is an island of centuries-old buildings and cobblestone streets. You can walk all the way around this 'Fortified City' atop…

  • Seascape of the opal coast of Cap Blanc Nez.

    Cap Blanc-Nez

    14.31 MILES

    Southwest of Calais, just past Sangatte, the coastal dunes give way to cliffs that culminate in windswept, 134m-high Cap Blanc-Nez, which affords…

  • Abbaye de Valloires

    Abbaye de Valloires

    27.59 MILES

    Nestled in the bucolic Authie valley 27km northeast of Le Crotoy, this strikingly beautiful 12th-century abbey, rebuilt between 1687 and 1756, merits a…

  • Burghers of Calais

    Burghers of Calais

    18.74 MILES

    In front of Calais' ornate Hôtel de Ville stands the first cast of Rodin's famous sculpture Les Bourgeois de Calais (The Burghers of Calais; 1889), which…

  • Blériot Plage

    Blériot Plage

    17.61 MILES

    This broad, gently sloping sandy beach stretching for 8km is safe for swimming and gets packed in summer.

