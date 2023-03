The cultures of five continents meet inside the Château-Musée, housed in a 13th-century fortified castle. Egyptian antiquities (some brought here by Boulogne-born Egyptologist Auguste Mariette) are displayed alongside 19th-century Alaskan Inuit masks made from driftwood, pre-Colombian ceramics from Peru with Grecian urns, and a 4th-century Roman wall. The museum's pride and joy is the 530 BC amphora Suicide of Ajax.