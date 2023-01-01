At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming with the sharks. All-up there are more than 60,000 creatures, including sea turtles, California sea lions, South American caimans and African penguins, some of them hatched right here. Kids of all ages can engage with ecologically conscious exhibits and activities, including fish petting, feeding sessions and sea lion shows throughout the day. Signage is in English.

A new wing opened in 2018 with a 21m-long underwater viewing window, an underwater tunnel and a balcony providing bird's eye views.