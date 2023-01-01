Fish Market

To encounter the city's long-time commercial bedrock, commercial fishing, head to the quay used by small fishing boats. Hungry seagulls dive and squawk overhead as they survey the fishing boats and the 20-or-so stalls where poissonniers (fishmongers) sell just-caught cabillaud (Atlantic cod), carrelet (plaice) and sole (sole) – Boulogne's most important commercial fish – as well as bar (sea bass), mulet (mullet), raie (skate) and turbot (turbot). You'll also find homard (lobster), crabe (crab) and huîtres (oysters) in season.