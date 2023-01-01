Innovative exhibits trace the history of lacemaking – the industry that once made Calais a textile powerhouse – from hand knotting (some stunning samples are on display) through the Industrial Revolution. The highlight is watching a century-old mechanical loom with 3500 vertical threads and 11,000 horizontal threads bang, clatter and clunk according to instructions provided by perforated Jacquard cards. Signs are in English and French.
Cité Internationale de la Dentelle et de la Mode
Calais
