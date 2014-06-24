Welcome to Amiens

One of France's most awe-inspiring Gothic cathedrals is reason enough to spend time in Amiens, the comfy, if reserved, former capital of Picardy where Jules Verne lived for the last 34 years of his life. The mostly pedestrianised city centre, tastefully rebuilt after WWII, is complemented by lovely green spaces along the Somme River. Some 28,000 students give the town a youthful feel.

Read More

Amiens is an excellent base for visits to many of the Battle of the Somme memorials.

Read Less

Top experiences in Amiens

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Amiens activities

$27.71 Sightseeing Tickets & Passes

France Miniature Admission Ticket

By foot or in a pram, you can travel the length and breadth of France in a single day through the 150 landscapes and monuments of France. Go from the Stade de France to Mont Saint Michel, from the Eiffel Tower to the arena at Arles, or from La Rochelle to the Amiens cathedral in a few strides.Do not miss the new recreation area where old and young alike will enjoy steering a boat or a self-rotating capsule. With slides and rides, the whole family will be entertained.In 2017, enjoy the Fort Boyard experience at France Miniature! Father Fouras welcomes you to his cave… Enter into a unique place, the council chambers, as if you were really there! With family or friends, you can undertake the challenges of the puzzles, the sticks or the Oware game, under the expert eye of the Masters…
See More Activities