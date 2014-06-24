France Miniature Admission Ticket

By foot or in a pram, you can travel the length and breadth of France in a single day through the 150 landscapes and monuments of France. Go from the Stade de France to Mont Saint Michel, from the Eiffel Tower to the arena at Arles, or from La Rochelle to the Amiens cathedral in a few strides.Do not miss the new recreation area where old and young alike will enjoy steering a boat or a self-rotating capsule. With slides and rides, the whole family will be entertained.In 2017, enjoy the Fort Boyard experience at France Miniature! Father Fouras welcomes you to his cave… Enter into a unique place, the council chambers, as if you were really there! With family or friends, you can undertake the challenges of the puzzles, the sticks or the Oware game, under the expert eye of the Masters…