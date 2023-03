To size up Rouen, climb this hill rising up next to the Seine. It's a 15-minute walk to the summit, from where Monet once painted a view of the city. Sunrise or sunset casts the city in a fine photographic light, but wear good shoes as the climb can be slippery. As you walk along rue Henri Rivière, look out for the concrete steps to your right straight after the long brown building, which lead to wooden steps up the hill.

You can also get here by car, if you don't want to climb.