Église St-Maclou

This supreme example of the Flamboyant Gothic–style church was built between 1437 and 1521, but much of the decoration dates from the Renaissance. The church was heavily damaged in WWII and later restored. Note the detailed wood panelling in the porch of the church; also observe how many of the statues on the exterior stonework of the church are missing their heads (victims of the French Wars of Religion). Half-timbered houses that incline at curious angles can be found on nearby side streets.