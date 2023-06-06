Rouen

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
France, Normandy, Seine-Maritime, Rouen, Low angle view of Le Gros Horloge

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

With its soaring Gothic cathedral, beautifully restored medieval quarter, imposing ancient churches, excellent museums and vibrant cultural life, Rouen is one of Normandy’s most engaging and historically rich destinations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Historial Jeanne d’Arc, or Joan of Arc Museum, in Rouen, France.

    Historial Jeanne d'Arc

    Rouen

    For an introduction to the great 15th-century heroine and the events that earned her fame – and shortly thereafter condemnation – don't miss this…

  • The Saint Ouen Abbey Church in Rouen, France.

    Abbatiale St-Ouen

    Rouen

    This largely empty 14th-century abbey is a gloriously sublime and quite stunning example of the Rayonnant Gothic style, with a colossal interior dappled…

  • Facade of the Rouen Gothic cathedral.

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    Rouen

    Rouen’s stunning Gothic cathedral, built between the late 12th and 16th centuries, was famously the subject of a series of canvases painted by Monet at…

  • The Panorama XXL 360 degrees museum Rouen, France, known for its huge panoramic canvas depicting natural & historic city settings.

    Panorama XXL

    Rouen

    In a large, circular column on the waterfront, Panorama XXL is a massive 360-degree exhibition offering in-depth exploring of one astonishing landscape,…

  • The Fine Arts Museum of Rouen, France.

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Rouen

    Housed in a very grand structure flung up in 1870, Rouen’s simply outstanding fine-arts museum features canvases by Rubens, Modigliani, Pissarro, Renoir,…

  • Palais de Justice

    Palais de Justice

    Rouen

    The ornately Gothic Law Courts, little more than a shell at the end of WWII, have been restored to their early-16th-century glory. On rue Jeanne d'Arc,…

  • Église St-Maclou

    Église St-Maclou

    Rouen

    This supreme example of the Flamboyant Gothic–style church was built between 1437 and 1521, but much of the decoration dates from the Renaissance. The…

  • Colline Sainte-Catherine

    Colline Sainte-Catherine

    Rouen

    To size up Rouen, climb this hill rising up next to the Seine. It's a 15-minute walk to the summit, from where Monet once painted a view of the city…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Rouen with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Rouen