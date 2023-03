Home to one of the world’s premier collections of wrought iron, this riveting (excuse the pun) museum is an astonishing sight, showcasing the extraordinary skills of pre-industrial iron- and locksmiths, in a magnificent setting across two floors within a desanctified 16th-century church.There's everything from elaborate penknives to candle snuffs, beds, fortified chests, candelabra, miniature pistols and intricate keys.