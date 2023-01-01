The only relic of Rouen’s medieval Jewish community, expelled by Philippe le Bel in 1306, is hidden underneath the staircase at the eastern end of the Palais de Justice courtyard. An impressive, stone-built Romanesque structure constructed around 1100, it is the oldest extant Jewish communal structure in Western Europe. The only way to see it is on a guided visit. The tourist office runs two-hour tours at 3pm every Tuesday and at 10.30am on the last Friday of every month.