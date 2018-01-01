Giverny, Rouen, Honfleur Private Tour from Le Havre Port

When your ship docks at the Le Havre port, your guide will pick you up from the cruise terminal and take you on your full-day private shore excursion to Giverny, Rouen and Honfleur. Choose any two of these three at the time of booking!Drive 1.5 hours through Normandy to the village of Giverny, where Monet and his family lived until the artist's death in 1926. It was here that Monet painted some of his most famous artworks, including the water lily series.You’ll feel as if you’ve entered an Impressionist painting as you wander Monet’s vibrant gardens filled with flowers, bamboo trees and willows surrounding a large glassy pond. Follow your garden stroll with a visit to the artist's former house and see his collection of Japanese prints.Leaving Giverny behind, drive an hour north to the historic city of Rouen, one of the most significant and prosperous cities of medieval Europe. Here you’ll visit Rouen Cathedral, a remarkable Gothic church topped by the tallest spire in France. Monet painted this cathedral many times, highlighting its exceptional beauty at different times of day. Inside, you'll see stained-glass windows that date back to the 13th century.Look out for other Gothic monuments as you walk along Rouen's cobblestone streets lined with old half-timbered houses — some that have barely changed since medieval times. See the Great Clock (Gros Horloge), an emblem of Rouen, and visit the square where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431. Your guide will explain the story behind Joan of Arc’s heroic expedition through France during the Hundred Years’ War against England.Continue driving an hour west to your last stop, Honfleur, an authentic town with a long and fascinating past. Learn about Honfleur’s Viking invasions, 16th-century seafarers and Impressionist art movement as you walk through town to the beautiful old port, captured by numerous artists including Impressionist painters Claude Monet, Eugene Boudin and Johan Jongkind.See remnants of the medieval ramparts at Porte de Caen (Caen Gate) and St Catherine's Church, touted as the largest wooden church in France, built after the Hundred Years' War by Honfleur’s ship-builders. Finish with a walk up Côte de Grâce, a 10th-century pilgrimage site, for a great view of Honfleur and the notable Normandy Bridge.Le Havre is just a quick 30-minute drive away. Your guide will drop you back off at the port. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.