The city has had a turbulent history. It was devastated by fire and plague several times during the Middle Ages, and was occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War. The young French heroine Joan of Arc (Jeanne d’Arc) was tried for heresy and burned at the stake in the central square in 1431. And during WWII, Allied bombing raids laid waste to large parts of the city, especially south of the cathedral.
Normandy, St-Malo, Mont St-Michel, and Loire Valley from Paris
Begin with a visit to the delightful town of Rouen and explore the medieval Old Town with your guide, then head onward to the beautiful port of Honfleur. Discover the famous Omaha Beach — site of the Normandy landings in WWII — and visit the American Cemetery of Saint-Laurent and Arromanches. Take a guided tour of Saint-Malo then continue on to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mont Saint-Michel and visit the ancient abbey. Head deep into the French countryside and marvel at the plush interior and stately beauty of the medieval Château de Langeais. Conclude your tour in the Loire Valley with a tour of the Château de Chambord — widely considered one of the finest châteaux in France — then travel back to Paris where your tour will come to an end.
Giverny, Rouen, Honfleur Private Tour from Le Havre Port
When your ship docks at the Le Havre port, your guide will pick you up from the cruise terminal and take you on your full-day private shore excursion to Giverny, Rouen and Honfleur. Choose any two of these three at the time of booking!Drive 1.5 hours through Normandy to the village of Giverny, where Monet and his family lived until the artist's death in 1926. It was here that Monet painted some of his most famous artworks, including the water lily series.You’ll feel as if you’ve entered an Impressionist painting as you wander Monet’s vibrant gardens filled with flowers, bamboo trees and willows surrounding a large glassy pond. Follow your garden stroll with a visit to the artist's former house and see his collection of Japanese prints.Leaving Giverny behind, drive an hour north to the historic city of Rouen, one of the most significant and prosperous cities of medieval Europe. Here you’ll visit Rouen Cathedral, a remarkable Gothic church topped by the tallest spire in France. Monet painted this cathedral many times, highlighting its exceptional beauty at different times of day. Inside, you'll see stained-glass windows that date back to the 13th century.Look out for other Gothic monuments as you walk along Rouen's cobblestone streets lined with old half-timbered houses — some that have barely changed since medieval times. See the Great Clock (Gros Horloge), an emblem of Rouen, and visit the square where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431. Your guide will explain the story behind Joan of Arc’s heroic expedition through France during the Hundred Years’ War against England.Continue driving an hour west to your last stop, Honfleur, an authentic town with a long and fascinating past. Learn about Honfleur’s Viking invasions, 16th-century seafarers and Impressionist art movement as you walk through town to the beautiful old port, captured by numerous artists including Impressionist painters Claude Monet, Eugene Boudin and Johan Jongkind.See remnants of the medieval ramparts at Porte de Caen (Caen Gate) and St Catherine's Church, touted as the largest wooden church in France, built after the Hundred Years' War by Honfleur’s ship-builders. Finish with a walk up Côte de Grâce, a 10th-century pilgrimage site, for a great view of Honfleur and the notable Normandy Bridge.Le Havre is just a quick 30-minute drive away. Your guide will drop you back off at the port. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Le Havre port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Tour: Rouen and Giverny Trip from Bayeux
Start with a pickup from your Bayeux hotel in the morning and meet your private guide. Aboard your private minivan, sit back and enjoy the Normandy scenery on your 1.5-hour journey west to Rouen, the capital of Upper Normandy.Listen to a historical introduction to Rouen, one of medieval Europe’s largest and most prosperous cities. Hear how it was one of the capitals of the Anglo-Norman dynasties, which ruled both England and large parts of France between the 11th and 15th centuries.Walk to Rouen Cathedral, an exceptional Gothic church topped by the highest spire in France. Art lovers may recognize the cathedral’s exterior from Monet’s series of paintings that highlight the Gothic façade at different times of day and in various lights. Inside, see the narrow and high nave and look up to see stained-glass windows that date back to the 13th century.After a break for lunch (own expense), follow your guide on a stroll along Rouen's cobblestone streets lined with old half-timbered houses — some that have scarcely changed since the Middle Ages. Look out for other Gothic monuments such as the Church of St Ouen, Church of St Maclou and the Hall of Justice as you walk.See the Great Clock (Gros Horloge), a symbol of Rouen, before arriving at the city’s famous market square, where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431. Hear the story behind Joan of Arc’s heroic quest through France during the Hundred Years’ War against England. Finish with a visit to the modern church St Joan of Arc, constructed after World War II.Later in the afternoon, leave Rouen behind and travel to the lovely country village of Giverny, where Monet and his family lived until the artist's death in 1926. It was here that Monet painted some of his most beloved masterpieces. Amble around the colorful lanes of Monet’s gardens and you’ll feel as if you’ve entered an Impressionist painting. Blooming flowers, bamboo trees and weeping willows surround a large glassy pond. Admire the tranquil water lilies and spot the iconic Japanese bridge seen in so many of Monet's paintings. Follow your garden stroll with a visit to the artist's former house to see Monet’s collection of Japanese prints. Depending on the time left available, either pay a visit to Giverny Museum of Impressionisms with your guide or enjoy some free time to explore the village, perhaps seeing the church and cemetery where Monet is buried. Your tour then finishes with a drop-off at your Bayeux hotel in the evening.
Private Giverny Roundtrip and Entrance Ticket from
Have your own private driver pick you up from your Paris apartment or hotel and take you one and a half hours away to the little town of Giverny, inspiration of the impressionists, where Claude Monet lived for 43 years, from 1883 to 1926. He had a passion for gardening and colors and thus conceived his gardens as works of art.Not to be missed, his house with brightly colored rooms, his great yellow dining room and blue Rouen ceramic tiled kitchen, exquisitely preserved, and, of course, his light-filled studio and his bedroom overlooking his beautiful garden.You will love the Japanese-inspired atmosphere with the “estampes” on the walls, and the Japanese bridge overlooking his famous lily pond, inspiration for many of his paintings and his water lily series.After your visit, you may want to visit Claude Monet’s grave at the cemetery, or visit the Musée des Impressionnismes with paintings reflecting Monet’s influence on art.Visit at your own pace and stay around two hours. Choose to go in the morning or in the afternoon.
Private Tour: Rouen, Bayeux, and Falaise Day Trip from Bayeux
Start your tour with a 9am pickup at your accommodation or the local train station in Bayeux, then follow your private guide on a walking tour through the medieval city. Discover top attractions including Bayeaux Cathedral, the UNESCO–listed Bayeaux Tapestry, and the Tree of Liberty — planted during the French Revolution. Along the way, listen as your private guide sheds light on centuries of French history.After lunch in a Bayeux restaurant (own expense), head onward to Rouen. Take in key sites of interest such as the Church of Saint-Maclou, 11th-century Rouen Cathedral, and the place where Joan of Arc was killed. Explore the historic Old Town, and soak up the atmosphere in the bustling market square. In the afternoon, continue onward to Caen and discover famous landmarks like the Abbaye aux Hommes, the castle of William the Conqueror, and Caen Cathedral. Time permitting, visit the last castle of William the Conqueror in Falaise, then return to your starting point in Bayeux to conclude your tour. Please note: this private tour does not include entrance fees.
Giverny Gardens and Rouen Private Day Trip from Paris
Upon pick-up by your private driver and guide from your hotel in or around Paris at 8:00am in a luxurious, air-conditioned van. Your ride to Claude Monet gardens should take a little bit over one hour. The tour is completely private and once booked, you do not share it with other guests. This makes the tour more personal and flexible. Once at Giverny your guide walk through the village with your guide, and visit Claude Monet's house with its gardens (on your own - €9,50 per person) and the Impressionist museum (€7,50 per person). Around noon enjoy a great lunch at the Hôtel Baudy, which was a center of artistic life in the Giverny heyday (lunch €20-€25, at your own expense). After the lunch you will head to Rouen. This city was once one of the largest and most prosperous cities of medieval Europe. Accompanied by your guide you will sightsee its wonderfully preserved historical center with some of its half-timber houses dating back to the 14th century. You will visit the ossuary Saint-Maclou, which was once a cemetery built for the Great Plague as well as the famous Notre Dame cathedral, which was the subject of a series of paintings by Claude Monet and the "Old Square Place" where Joane of Arc was burnt at the stake.Around 4:00pm return to Paris, 6:00pm drop off to your hotel or apartment.