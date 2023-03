Nowadays this 1913-built beauty is Le Touquet's Palais de Congrès (convention centre), but in the town's early-20th-century golden era it was the high-rolling Casino de la Forêt, which served as the inspiration for the fictional Royale-les-Eaux casino in Ian Fleming's inaugural James Bond novel, Casino Royale. The original casino is long gone, but the convention centre has a gambling area with slot machines and table games.