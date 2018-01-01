Welcome to Perpignan
Historically, Perpignan (Perpinyà in Catalan) was capital of the kingdom of Mallorca, a Mediterranean power that stretched northwards as far as Montpellier and included all the Balearic Islands; the Mallorcan kings’ palace still stands guard at the southern end of the old town.
Its proximity to Spain means the town is strong on fiestas.
Perpignan activities
35 Minutes Cathar Castles Tour by Helicopter
Departing from Perpignan airport, we shall take the direction of Baixas ; we shall fly over Notre Dame de Penes, a small chapel at the rock top. Then, when shall cross the famous vineyard of " Côte du Roussillon Village" with its Maury sweet wine. Passing above " le grau de Maury" a mountain which delimit the frontier between Pyrénées Orientales and Aude. We shall fly above Cucugnan village with its wind mill and shallgoing to Peyrepertuse fortress! an incredible castle on vertiginous cliffs! Turning back in front off Pyrénées mountain, we shall fly abovethe Quéribus castle and its amazing view above the mountains and Mediterranean coast; the we shall fly above the typical Catalan village ofEstagel, passing above Calce and land on at Perpignan airport.
Côte Vermeille Helicopter Tour from Perpignan
Departing form Perpignan Airport, we shall go to Mediterranean coastline direction Canet en Roussillon!We can see the pond of Saint Nazaire and its flamingos between the landscapes and the seaside.Then we shall continue along the coastline to Saint Cyprien resort and his famous golf course.Arriving at Argelès sur mer, we can see the two towers of La Massane and Madeloc at the top of the Albères mountains! We shall fly above the "Racou" wich it means " the small place in Catalan language. We shall arrive at Collioure amazing village seaport, fly over the Dugommier and Fort Saint Elme Castles!Between Collioure and Port Vendres we shall turn back and go to see the Valmy Castle near Argelès! And then, we shall fly above the Raho before arriving and landing on Perpignan airport!
40 Minutes Flight from Perpignan to a Typical Spanish Restaurant
Departing from Perpignan airport, we shall fly to the Albères mountains, frontier between Spain and France! Flying above the Roussillon plain, we shall cross the frontier at the Perthus pass and the Lagarde fortress. After aproximately 20 minutes fly, we shall arrive at " Can Xiquet " resort and its beautiful view about the classified Bahia of Roses! You will taste the typical Catalan meals : "pa amb tomaquet " a local ham on bread with tomato or the " fideua" spéciality local "paella" with vermicelli. Then taste the Ampurdan's local wines! This helicopter tour for 1 à 4 pax not include the meals at " Can Xiquet", approximately 50€ per persons!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Girona Airport to Perpignan City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Perpignan without you having to worry. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding in sign with your name on it. When your flight is delayed, do not worry, your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrived. He will then help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once you and the driver double-checked the location address you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Perpignan. Enjoy the drive past the famous Perpignan Cathedral and the Palace of the Majorca Kings while the driver takes you to your destination. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Perpignan. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Skip the Line Ticket: Fortress of Salses
Make your own way to the Fortress of Salses near Perpignan and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the magnificent castle. During your visit, learn how the fortress was built by the great Spanish architect Francisco Ramiro Lopez in the late 15th century, thanks to its strategic defensive position between Catalonia and France. Hear how it was besieged, captured and recaptured in 1503, 1639, and 1640, before being definitively taken by the French in 1642. You'll also discover how Salses lost its strategic role and importance after the Treaty of the Pyrenees in 1659 redefined the borders.Behind the defensive walls the fortress complex features buildings on three to six levels, linked by a maze of corridors and walkways. Your ticket allows you to explore the living quarters, battlements, and the keep.