Skip the Line: Carcassonne Castle and Ramparts Ticket

Make your own way to Carcassonne and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access to the ancient city. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the fortifications. Explore the three kilometers of ramparts, including two fortresses (4th and 13th centuries), four gates, and 52 towers; peek through the arrow slits for a magnificent view over Carcassonne; and visit the château of the Counts of Carcassonne. The site, which has been inhabited since ancient times, was protected against the Late Roman Empire by a Gallo-Roman wall. Despite these fortifications, the city was occupied by the Visigoths, Saracens and Franks in turn. The château, once the seat of power of the Counts of Carcassonne, and then of the famous Trencavel family in the 12th century, fell under royal ownership following the Albigensian Crusade (1209-1229) initiated by Pope Innocent III. Carcassonne, which was accused of complicity with the Cathars, was besieged and fell in 1209. The city subsequently became a stronghold protected by a double outer wall. In the 19th century, the architect Viollet-le-Duc restored the fortified city and completed the 13th century reconstruction work. Inside the city, Viollet-le-Duc also restored the basilica of Saint-Nazaire, combining a Romanesque nave and aisles with a Gothic choir and transept. The basilica features remarkable stained-glass windows, the oldest of which date from the 13th century. Several stone pieces from the basilica are also on display in the château's museum.