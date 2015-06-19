Welcome to Carcassonne
La Cité, as the old walled town is now known, attracts over four million visitors every year, peaking in high summer. Time your visit for late in the day (or better still for spring and autumn) to truly appreciate the old town's medieval charm.
Medieval Cité of Carcassonne Guided Tour for 2 Hours
Meet your guide at your hotel (if located near or in the cité of Carcassonne) or at the main gate and start your tour discovering the old legend of "Lady Carcas" who should have saved the cité in the 8th century. Then have a stroll between the 2 lines of city walls, seeing the oldest remains, such as Roman towers and walls. A beautiful view on the black mountain will probably make you feel like discovering the region!Then enter the cité and discover the narrow streets to the outskirts of the Count's Castle. After a short stroll you will reach the St Nazaire Basilica, both Romanesque and Gothic in architecture, to see the beautiful stained glass widows of the 13th and 14th centuries.After the tour, we advise you to stroll on your own and discover boutiques, cafés and restaurants.
Skip the Line: Carcassonne Castle and Ramparts Ticket
Make your own way to Carcassonne and use your pre-paid ticket to skip the line and enjoy priority access to the ancient city. Once inside, set out on a self-guided tour and spend as long as you like exploring the fortifications. Explore the three kilometers of ramparts, including two fortresses (4th and 13th centuries), four gates, and 52 towers; peek through the arrow slits for a magnificent view over Carcassonne; and visit the château of the Counts of Carcassonne. The site, which has been inhabited since ancient times, was protected against the Late Roman Empire by a Gallo-Roman wall. Despite these fortifications, the city was occupied by the Visigoths, Saracens and Franks in turn. The château, once the seat of power of the Counts of Carcassonne, and then of the famous Trencavel family in the 12th century, fell under royal ownership following the Albigensian Crusade (1209-1229) initiated by Pope Innocent III. Carcassonne, which was accused of complicity with the Cathars, was besieged and fell in 1209. The city subsequently became a stronghold protected by a double outer wall. In the 19th century, the architect Viollet-le-Duc restored the fortified city and completed the 13th century reconstruction work. Inside the city, Viollet-le-Duc also restored the basilica of Saint-Nazaire, combining a Romanesque nave and aisles with a Gothic choir and transept. The basilica features remarkable stained-glass windows, the oldest of which date from the 13th century. Several stone pieces from the basilica are also on display in the château's museum.
Winery Visit with Food and Wine in Carcassonne
Unique full winery visit with Joe O'Connell, the actual winemaker. Learn about vine pruning & growth from someone who actually has done the work. Discover the wine making process and see the barrel room while tasting the wines. Enjoy a grill plate and a cheese or dessert. Experience an unforgettable time. Listen to the story behind the vineyard and meet fellow travelers and wine fans. Be sure to be hungry as you will be served generous tasting portions.
1-Day Package: Vineyard Visit, Wine Tasting Experience, Dine and Overnight Stay in Carcassonne
Carcassonne sits among the rolling hillsides of France’s Languedoc Rousillon region, where fertile valleys are lined with lush vineyards. Start your winery and vineyard tour with a stroll around the grounds, and gain insight into the winemaking process. Visit the barrel room, where youthful wines lie slowly maturing, and sample some of the wines in production. Listen as your hosts share insight into the winery’s history and learn of the diverse grape varietals grown there. Afterwards, spend some time in the Grand Room and taste some of the winery’s older fine wines, some of which date back to 2005.In the evening, enjoy an unforgettable soirée of wining and dining, and savor some of the flavors for which Carcassonne is famous. During your 5-course dinner, sample delicacies such as beef carpaccio, duck risotto, grilled or roasted meats, and seafood bisque. Enjoy your food along with a different glass of wine with each course and learn how the flavors combine.
Winery Tour and Wine Tasting in Carcassonne
Unique Visit with Joe O'Connell, the actual winemaker:Learn about vine pruning & growth, listen to the story behind the vineyard, discover the wine making process, see the wine barrel room, and taste the wines.
Carcassonne Sightseeing Tour
Carcassonne being the starting point to discover the surroundings, making up for a full day excursion. For instance Carcassonne ( the cité) in the morning, then the afternoon the village of Minerve and the oil factory of Bize.Another suggestion with a full day tour of Carcassonne, the surroundings and back to Carcassonne including a meal. The old town of Mirepoix and on the way back to Carcassonne a special wine tasting, the first sparkling wine, the ancestor of Champagne : Blanquette from the town of Limoux.Full day tour from Carcassonne to Toulouse for instance including the meal and return to Carcassonne, going to Toulouse at the St Sernin Church, the Capitole, the old historic town, the river banks.