Musée d'Art Moderne et Contemporain

Housed inside the magisterial Villa Saraleguinea, this intriguing little art museum is based around the collection of local poet Paul-Jean Toulet, who lived in Guéthary during the last years of his life, and the sculptor Georges Clément de Swiecinski. It's an eclectic mix that takes in everything from Roman ephemera to abstract sculptures, as well as changing exhibitions of contemporary art, photography and ceramics – but it's the house and grounds that really steal the show.