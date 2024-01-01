Plage de la Milady

Biarritz

A flat arc of sand backed by golf courses and a kids' playground, Plage de la Milady is about 2.5km south of Port Vieux. Look out for the grand edifice of the Chateau d'Ilbarritz on the hilltop above the beach – once one of the town's smartest addresses. Bus 10 or 13 heading south will get you here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Porte Notre Dame gate in St Jean Pied de Port, France.

    Walled Town

    26.95 MILES

    Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…

  • Landscape of La Concha beach in the city of San Sebastian, in the Spanish Basque Country, on a sunny day with people enjoying the beach and Mount Urgull in the background.

    Playa de la Concha

    23.36 MILES

    Fulfilling almost every idea of how a perfect city beach should be formed, Playa de la Concha (and its westerly extension, Playa de Ondarreta) is easily…

  • Inside the Aquarium of San Sebastian.

    Aquarium

    23.17 MILES

    Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…

  • Zurriola beach in the Basque city of San Sebastian.

    Playa de la Zurriola

    22.29 MILES

    Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…

  • Église St-Jean Baptiste

    Église St-Jean Baptiste

    6.89 MILES

    The plain façade of France’s largest and finest Basque church conceals a splendid interior with a magnificent Baroque altarpiece. It was in front of this…

  • Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    5.24 MILES

    The twin towers of Bayonne's Gothic cathedral soar above the city. Construction began in the 13th century, and was completed in 1451. Above the north…

  • Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne

    Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne

    5.42 MILES

    If you're still getting to grips with the complex culture and history of the Basque region, this excellent ethnographic museum is a great place to start…

  • Kursal bridge night.

    Kursaal

    22.5 MILES

    Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass…

Nearby Biarritz attractions

1. Cité de l'Océan

0.25 MILES

Biarritz' splashiest sea-themed attraction is part museum, part theme park and part educational centre. It takes a fun approach to learning about the sea…

2. Plage de Marbella

0.31 MILES

Plage de Marbella is about 2km south of Port Vieux. Bus 10 or 13 heading south will get you here.

3. Plage de la Côte des Basques

0.9 MILES

A long, exposed beach popular with surfers and walkers, said to be one of the first where boardriders hit the waves around Biarritz.

4. Plage du Port Vieux

1.27 MILES

A good option for families due to its sheltered aspect, this tiny wedge of sand is just under the Musée de la Mer.

5. Musée de la Mer

1.33 MILES

Housed in a wonderful art deco building near the old port, Biarritz' Musée de la Mer is seething with underwater life from the Bay of Biscay and beyond,…

6. Église Ste-Eugénie

1.34 MILES

The neo-Gothic Église Ste-Eugénie was built in 1864 for – who else? – Empress Eugénie, and sits on a prominent spot in the old port.

7. Rocher de la Vierge

1.35 MILES

If the swell's big, you might get a drenching as you cross the toy-town-like footbridge (closed in high wind) at the end of Pointe Atalaye to Rocher de la…

8. Musée d'Art Asiatica

1.36 MILES

Out on the edge of town is this unexpected treasure trove of ancient Indian, Chinese and Tibetan statues, monuments and temple artwork. The layout is a…