French Basque Country
Edged by the brilliant blue Bay of Biscay and the craggy foothills of the Pyrenees, the Pays Basque (Basque Country) feels one step removed from the rest of France – which is hardly surprising, since it's been an independent nation for much of its history and has more in common with the nearby Basque regions of Spain. Proud, independent and fiery, the people of the Basque Country are fiercely protective of their history and culture, whether it's their passion for pelota or their fondness for their spicy chilli pepper, le piment d'Espelette. It's a fascinating place.
The region's biggest town is the glitzy beach resort of Biarritz, famous for its sweeping oceanfront and thriving surf scene. Nearby Bayonne is considered the true heart of the Basque Country, and hosts a major Basque festival every July. Along the coast you'll find surf towns and fishing ports, while sleepy hilltop villages nestle among the hills towards the Spanish border.
Explore French Basque Country
See
Walled Town
Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…
See
Église St-Jean Baptiste
The plain façade of France’s largest and finest Basque church conceals a splendid interior with a magnificent Baroque altarpiece. It was in front of this…
See
Cathédrale Ste-Marie
The twin towers of Bayonne's Gothic cathedral soar above the city. Construction began in the 13th century, and was completed in 1451. Above the north…
See
Musée Basque et de l'Histoire de Bayonne
If you're still getting to grips with the complex culture and history of the Basque region, this excellent ethnographic museum is a great place to start…
See
L'Atelier Anciart Bergara
At this workshop in the village of Larressore, around 6km north of Espelette, craftspeople make the traditional wooden walking sticks known as makhila,…
See
Grottes de Sare
Who knows what the first inhabitants of the Grottes de Sare, some 20,000 years ago, would make of today's whiz-bang technology that now lights up the…
See
Grande Plage
Grand by name, grand by nature, Biarritz’ vast main beach has been the place at which to be seen since the days of Napoléon II and Eugénie. It's wall to…
See
Musée Bonnat-Helleu
Bayonne's venerable fine-arts museum is undergoing an extensive expansion, which will give it more spacious, modern galleries – veritably doubling its…
See
La Citadelle
From the top of rue de la Citadelle, a rough cobblestone path ascends to the massive citadel itself, from where there's a spectacular panorama of the town…
