St-Jean Pied de Port

Pont d'Eytheraberry bridge over river Nive de Béhéroble.

©Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

Overview

At the foot of the Pyrenees, the town of St-Jean Pied de Port (St-Jean at the Foot of the Pass) is a popular waypoint for hikers on the pilgrim trail. The hikers you're bound to see along the main cobbled street of rue de la Citadelle are, in fact, continuing an age-old tradition. For centuries this town, 53km southeast of Bayonne, has been the last stop in France for pilgrims heading south over the Spanish border, a mere 8km away, and on to Santiago de Compostela in western Spain.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Porte Notre Dame gate in St Jean Pied de Port, France.

    Walled Town

    St-Jean Pied de Port

    Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…

  • La Citadelle

    La Citadelle

    St-Jean Pied de Port

    From the top of rue de la Citadelle, a rough cobblestone path ascends to the massive citadel itself, from where there's a spectacular panorama of the town…

  • Prison des Évêques

    Prison des Évêques

    St-Jean Pied de Port

    Dating back to the 14th century, this vaulted cellar served as the town jail after 1795, as a military lock-up in the 19th century, then as a place of…

