The resplendent, 1900-room Château de Fontainebleau’s list of former tenants and guests reads like a who’s who of French royalty and aristocracy. Every…
Fontainebleau
Fresh air fills your lungs on arriving in the classy town of Fontainebleau. It’s enveloped by the 280-sq-km Forêt de Fontainebleau, which is as big a playground today as it was in the 16th century, with superb walking and rock-climbing opportunities. Situated 68km southeast of Paris, the town grew up around its magnificent château, one of the most beautifully decorated and furnished in France. Although it’s less crowded and pressured than Versailles, exploring it can still take the best part of a day. You’ll also find a cosmopolitan drinking and dining scene, thanks to the town’s lifeblood, the international graduate business school INSEAD.
Explore Fontainebleau
- Château de Fontainebleau
- CChâteau de Fontainebleau Gardens & Park
On the northern side of the Château de Fontainebleau is the formal Jardin de Diane, created by Catherine de Médicis. Le Nôtre’s formal, 17th-century…
- FForêt de Fontainebleau
Beginning just 500m south of the Château de Fontainebleau and surrounding the town, the 280 sq km Forêt de Fontainebleau is one of the prettiest woods in…
See
Château de Fontainebleau
Château de Fontainebleau Gardens & Park
Forêt de Fontainebleau
Beginning just 500m south of the Château de Fontainebleau and surrounding the town, the 280 sq km Forêt de Fontainebleau is one of the prettiest woods in…
