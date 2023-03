Beginning just 500m south of the Château de Fontainebleau and surrounding the town, the 280 sq km Forêt de Fontainebleau is one of the prettiest woods in the region. Its network of trails – including parts of the GR1 and GR11 – are excellent for walking and cycling. Woodpeckers and warblers are among its birdlife.

For information, maps and walking and climbing guides, contact Fontainebleau's tourist office.