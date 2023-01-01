Château de Fontainebleau Gardens & Park

On the northern side of the Château de Fontainebleau is the formal Jardin de Diane, created by Catherine de Médicis. Le Nôtre’s formal, 17th-century Jardin Français (French Garden), also known as the Grand Parterre, is east of the Cour de la Fontaine (Fountain Courtyard) and the Étang des Carpes (Carp Pond). The informal Jardin Anglais (English Garden), created in 1812, is west of the pond. Excavated in 1609, the Grand Canal pre-dates the Versailles canals by more than 50 years.