Alsace Full Day Wine Tour from Colmar

In the morning, pick up from a centrally located point in Colmar and depart with your English speaking guide towards the Alsace wine route. Your morning will be dedicated to the Riquewihr / Ribeauville wine producing area. Here, you will participate in two guided wine tastings of Alsace wines. There are many chances that you will be welcomed by the wine maker or someone of the family who will happily explain the specificity of the local "terroir" and how this has a large influence on the type of wine produced here. During your tasting you will certainly have the opportunity to taste fantastic Rieslings, Gewurztraminer, Pinot Gris and many more.Then enjoy some free time in Riquewihr or the surrounding area for lunch (own expense). After lunch, the tour will head south so that you may discover another part of the Alsace wine region. On the southern Alsace wine route the vines are mainly found on steep slopes and often require grape harvesters to rope up. Here some of the Grands Crus that you might encounter include Grands Crus Eichberg, Pfersigberg, Vorbourg, or Zinnkoepflé. 1 guided tasting will be done in this part of the wine region before returning to Colmar.