Welcome to Colmar
Quaintness aside, Colmar’s illustrious past is clearly etched in its magnificent churches and museums, which celebrate local legends from Bartholdi (of Statue of Liberty fame) to the revered Issenheim Altarpiece.
Top experiences in Colmar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Colmar activities
Alsace Day Tour: Colmar, Eguisheim, Winery from Strasbourg
Meet your guide in central Strasbourg and board your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views over the lush countryside on your way to Colmar. Enjoy a guided walking tour of this gorgeous town, known for its cobbled streets, canals and half-timbered houses. Wander around the old quarter to see landmarks such as the painted 16th-century Pfister House, Customs House and Saint Martin’s Church, and explore the pretty neighborhoods of the Tanners or Little Venice.Continue to Eguisheim, one of Alsace’s most beautiful villages, and delve into its cobbled alleyways lined with flower-decked medieval houses before reaching Riquewihr. Girded by medieval ramparts, this enchanting town boasts crooked lanes and chocolate-box houses. Use your free time to explore independently and have lunch (own expense) at one of the many restaurants.Afterward, drive along the Alsace Wine Route (Route des Vins d'Alsace), a 105-mile (170-km) route that snakes through vineyards amid the foothills of the Vosges mountains. Then, after traveling through rolling hills and quaint villages you will reach your final stop, Haut Koenigsbourg Castle (Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg). Step inside the 12th-century hilltop fortress to see its living quarters, and learn how it once controlled the wine, wheat and salt routes leading here from north and east Europe. Take time to enjoy the awesome views stretching over the Vosges and Alsace plain from the ramparts.Then, enjoy the picturesque drive back to Strasbourg for a drop-off at the original start-point of your tour.
Small-Group Gems of Alsace Day Tour from Colmar
Pick up in Colmar and depart for the beautiful village of Eguisheim. Surrounded by vineyards, the narrow and concentric streets highlight the architectural merits of its half-timbered houses, lovingly decorated with flowers. After a walk in the village participate in a wine tasting session to discover the world renowned Alsace wines in a typical winery.Your tour then continues on to the beautiful town of Riquewihr. Surrounded by ramparts, the village has been very fortunate to survive war and destruction. Its tiny streets, fortified walls and old houses have preserved their 16th century splendor virtually intact, making for remarkable architectural harmony. Free time for personal discovery and lunch.After lunch you will follow the breathtaking Alsace ‘Wine Route’. Located between the Rhine valley and the Vosges mountain range, the 60 year old route winds across the slopes for more than 106 miles (170km). The itinerary leads across rows of undulating, vine covered hills, and through quaint villages with narrow streets and charming flower decked houses clustered around the local church steeple.Finally, reach Haut Koenigsbourg castle. Here, follow your guide for a tour of this mighty fortress that overlooks the valley. Built in 12th century, the Castle occupied a strategic position controlling the wine and wheat routes to the North and the salt route that came from the East.After the visit return to Colmar.
Alsace Full Day Wine Tour from Colmar
In the morning, pick up from a centrally located point in Colmar and depart with your English speaking guide towards the Alsace wine route. Your morning will be dedicated to the Riquewihr / Ribeauville wine producing area. Here, you will participate in two guided wine tastings of Alsace wines. There are many chances that you will be welcomed by the wine maker or someone of the family who will happily explain the specificity of the local "terroir" and how this has a large influence on the type of wine produced here. During your tasting you will certainly have the opportunity to taste fantastic Rieslings, Gewurztraminer, Pinot Gris and many more.Then enjoy some free time in Riquewihr or the surrounding area for lunch (own expense). After lunch, the tour will head south so that you may discover another part of the Alsace wine region. On the southern Alsace wine route the vines are mainly found on steep slopes and often require grape harvesters to rope up. Here some of the Grands Crus that you might encounter include Grands Crus Eichberg, Pfersigberg, Vorbourg, or Zinnkoepflé. 1 guided tasting will be done in this part of the wine region before returning to Colmar.
Alsace Half Day Wine Tour from Colmar
The Alsatian Wine Route offers a true picture-perfect image: fresh vines climbing to the forests of the Vosges, ruins of castles dating back to the Middle Ages, villages with old ramparts, hospitable winstubs (traditional restaurants in Alsace) and lively cellars. But it also pictures ancient abodes, Romanesque churches or fountains generously left by the Renaissance. In the morning you will be driven to the Alsace wine route and arrive in one of the picturesque villages that line the wine route such as Eguisheim, Pfaffenheim, Rouffach or Turckheim. Here, you will be introduced to the wines of Alsace through two guided wine tasting sessions that will take place in the local wineries. Your tour will also include a walking tour in one of the villages visited so that you may learn about the history, traditions and culture of this unique region of France.
Small-Group Day Trip from Colmar: The 4 Wonders of Alsace
Enjoy a pickup and transfer from Colmar before taking a day tour through the Alsace in a comfortable minivan. Departing from the historical center of Colmar, you will pass through the wine route along the beautiful vineyards and little villages, from there you can explore the typical Alsatian architecture which is magical, colorful, and unique. You will make a stop at the four wonders of the Alsace as they are called. The first one is Eguisheim, one of the Most Beautiful Villages of France. Then drive further along the Alsatian Wine Route, immerse yourself in the world of vineyards and products which make the Ribeauvillé and Riquewihr region’s reputation. To test the region’s wine reputation, you will visit a typical wine cave and you can taste a big variety of wines such as Gewurztraminer, pinot gris, pinot blanc and many more. Our tour will end with Kayserberg, where its high fortress dominates the city and serves as a reminder of both its strategic importance, and its warlike past. After visiting these 4 wonders, our driver will bring you safely back to Colmar.
Full day Tour of France, Germany and Switzerland from Colmar
Departing at 9am from the historical center of Colmar, you will pass by the fortified village of Neuf-Brisach, a very unique site. From there, you will drive to Germany and visit Freiburg, a city which has more to offer than just shopping. The city one of Germany's prettiest old quarters, with its characteristic narrow channels of water that run alongside the pavements.Afterwards, you will pass another border and go to Basel in Switzerland. Basel is a city with many facets such as its old town. The Rhine curves through the city and divides the town into two parts. Situated on the south and west bank is Great Basel with the medieval old town at its center. Little Basel, featuring much of the nightlife, is on the north bank. But to end in beauty and charm, you will travel straight to Eguisheim, one of the most beautiful villages in France. Eguisheim, cradle of the Alsatian vineyard, is wrapped in concentric circles and multicolored around his castle. After this extraordinary day, your driver will bring you safely back to Colmar.