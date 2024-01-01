Église St-Matthieu

Colmar

LoginSave

Quintessentially Protestant in its austerity, this Franciscan church has something of a split personality. From 1715 to 1987, a wall divided the soaring 14th-century Gothic choir from the nave. This arrangement allowed the 14th-century jubé (rood screen) to survive the counter-Reformation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Freiburg Minster cathedral night view

    Freiburger Münster

    23.5 MILES

    With its lacy spires, cheeky gargoyles and intricate entrance portal, Freiburg’s 11th-century minster cuts an impressive figure above the central market…

  • Musée d’Unterlinden

    Musée d’Unterlinden

    0.28 MILES

    Gathered around a Gothic-style Dominican cloister, this revamped museum hides a prized medieval stone statue collection, late-15th-century prints by…

  • Cave de Ribeauvillé

    Cave de Ribeauvillé

    8.07 MILES

    France’s oldest winegrowers’ cooperative, which brings together 40 vintners, was founded in 1895. The huge, contemporary building contains a viniculture…

  • Old colorful half-timbered houses in the quatrer Petite Venise (Little Venice) in Colmar, France.; Shutterstock ID 748217683; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 748217683

    Petite Venise

    0.24 MILES

    If you see just one thing in Colmar, make it the Little Venice quarter. Canal connection aside, it doesn’t resemble Venice in the slightest, but it's…

  • View from the wall of the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle ( Château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg ) over the Alsatian panorama and vineyards up to the Black Forest; Shutterstock ID 1780073546; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1780073546

    Château du Haut Kœnigsbourg

    11.9 MILES

    On its fairy-tale perch above vineyards and hills, the turreted red-sandstone Château du Haut Kœnigsbourg is worth a detour for the wraparound panorama…

  • Vieille Ville

    Vieille Ville

    8.24 MILES

    Along the main street that threads through the old town, keep an eye out for the 17th-century Pfifferhüs, which once housed the town’s fife-playing…

  • Old trench of the first world war on the Ballon d'Alsace in France.

    Ballon d’Alsace

    28.41 MILES

    Three régions (Alsace, Franche-Comté and Lorraine) converge at the rounded 1247m-high summit of Ballon d’Alsace. The mountain is a scenic base for…

View more attractions

Nearby Colmar attractions

1. Collégiale St-Martin

0.11 MILES

Delicate stonework guides the eye to the polychrome mosaic roof and Mongol-style copper spire of this Gothic church. Its jewel-like stained-glass windows…

2. Maison Pfister

0.11 MILES

This Renaissance pile was built in 1537 for Ludwig Scherer, a wealthy hatter from Besançon. With its delicately painted panels, elaborate oriel window and…

3. Ancienne Douane

0.12 MILES

At the southern tip of rue des Marchands is this late-medieval customs house, with loggia and variegated tile roof, which now hosts temporary exhibitions…

4. Musée Bartholdi

0.13 MILES

In the house where Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi was born in 1834, this museum pays homage to the sculptor who captured the spirit of a nation with his…

5. Maison zum Kragen

0.13 MILES

This 15th-century house is identifiable by its much-photographed sculpture of a marchand (merchant).

6. Musée du Jouet

0.15 MILES

Kids of every age delight at the sight of toys from generations past – from demure 1950s Barbies to Gaultier-clad dolls and Hornby train sets – at this…

7. Église des Dominicains

0.2 MILES

Lit by late-medieval stained glass, this desanctified Gothic church shelters the celebrated triptych La Vierge au Buisson de Roses (The Virgin in the Rose…

8. Petite Venise

0.24 MILES

If you see just one thing in Colmar, make it the Little Venice quarter. Canal connection aside, it doesn’t resemble Venice in the slightest, but it's…