Quintessentially Protestant in its austerity, this Franciscan church has something of a split personality. From 1715 to 1987, a wall divided the soaring 14th-century Gothic choir from the nave. This arrangement allowed the 14th-century jubé (rood screen) to survive the counter-Reformation.
Église St-Matthieu
Colmar
