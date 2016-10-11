Welcome to Lyon
Outstanding museums, a dynamic cultural life, busy clubbing and drinking scenes, a thriving university and fantastic shopping lend the city a distinctly sophisticated air, while adventurous gourmets can indulge in their wildest gastronomic fantasies. Don't leave the city without sampling some Lyonnais specialities in a bouchon – the quintessential Lyon experience.
Top experiences in Lyon
Lyon Electric Bike Tour with Food Tasting
Join your small group and guide near the Palais de Justice in central Lyon to begin your morning or afternoon tour. Get outfitted with an electric bike — equipped for comfortable, effortless riding, letting you pedal, cruise or a combination of both — and set off through the UNESCO World Heritage–listed city.Steeped in centuries of history and considered the culinary capital of France, Lyon's vibrant mix of monuments, museums, squares, restaurants, bars, shops and markets are a delight to explore — especially by bike. Your exact route may vary depending on the day, but your experienced guide knows all the nooks and crannies where Lyon's true magic lies.Ride through the Croix Rousse tunnel, lined with colored lights and music and keep your eye out for Lyon Cathedral. Listen as your guide shares stories of Lyon’s rich history and points out both famous attractions and off-the-beaten-path spots only locals know about.Continue along the banks of the Rhône River, recently renovated for cyclists. Spill out onto Place Bellecour, a famous plaza crowned by a statue of notorious King Louis XIV, and spin past the picturesque boating lake in Tête d'Or park.Halfway through your tour, hop off your bike and head to a local eatery to sample some of Lyon’s regional specialties. Savor rosette (large pork sausage), sweet cake, creamy local cheeses such as St-Félicien, cured ham, and other tasty bites served on sharing platters for you and your fellow food lovers to enjoy together. Enjoy all of this with a glass of local wine.After your 30-45-minute stop (depending on the tour), continue pedaling through Old Town, where many of Lyon’s finest and most historic buildings are found. Here admire the architectural grandeur of Place des Terreaux, bordering City Hall, the stately Palais St-Pierre and the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon.On the extended 4-hour tour, you’ll also ride up La Croix-Rousse to enjoy panoramic views over the city. In addition, visit one of Lyon’s biggest draws, the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Built in the late 19th century and widely considered to be Lyon’s most iconic building, this stunning church stands proudly above the city, commanding beautiful views over the urban landscape below.Arrive back at the start point to conclude your tour.
Lyon City Card
The Lyon City card includes unlimited access to 22 of the most prestigious museums in and around Lyon. Enjoy guided tours, self-guided audio tours, boat tours (April to October) of the city as well as unlimited use of the public transport system. Museum entrance is restricted to one admission per museum, per duration of the card.
Private Arrival Transfer: Lyon-Saint Exupery Airport to Lyon Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Lyon city hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on three adults per car/vehicle.
Beaujolais Gourmet Wine Tour with Tastings from Lyon
Departing from central Lyon at about 9 a.m., board your luxurious minibus, and follow the small roads of southern Beaujolais. Among the hills and valleys, magnificent villages in golden stone reveal their warm colors and beautiful light. Unique in the region, this ochre stone defines the landscape which offers an exceptionally soothing environment. You will then take advantage of this authentic setting to enjoy an introduction to wine tasting in the heart of the vineyards. By tasting three different wines accompanied by a pastry, your guide will pass on his passion for wine to you. In particular, he will explain the notion of "terroir", which is behind the uniqueness of the different vineyards. You will then visit Oingt, a 12th century village listed as one of the most beautiful villages of France. Here, along its narrow streets, you will discover the authentic charms of its medieval monuments.Finally, stop at a winemaker's estate. During the visit to the estate, the local producer will be happy to reveal some of his secrets. To round off the half-day tour, he will invite you to taste some wines accompanied by a mâchon. This traditional snack from Lyon will offer you the chance to discover local cold meats and cheeses.At the end of your 4.5-hour tour, your guide drives you back to Lyon for drop-off at the same spot you were picked up from.
1.5-Hour Small-Group Electric Bike Tour in Lyon
This Tour allows you to discover the city in just 1.5 hours! See the highlights of Lyon, such as the Saône River, the Banks of Rhône, Bellecour square, the Old Town (Vieux Lyon), the park of the "Golden Head" (Parc de la tête d'or) and many other surprising places!
Gourmet Electric Bike Tour of Lyon
Meet your guide in the morning near the Palais de Justice in central Lyon and hop onto your electric bike to begin your tour. The ideal way to explore with ease, your electric bike allows you to pedal effortlessly through the streets in comfort and style. Follow your guide through the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Lyon — steeped in centuries of history and widely considered to be the culinary capital of France. Cruise along the banks of the Saône and Rhône rivers to the lights and music of the Croix-Rousse tunnel, and keep an eye out for nearby Lyon Cathedral. Spin past top city attractions such as the famous Place Bellecour and the magnificent Old Town, where many of Lyon’s finest and most historical buildings are found. Admire Parc de la Tête d'Or’s picturesque boating lake and listen as your guide points out lesser known places of interest off the beaten track. During your tour, hop off your bike and head to Les Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse — a covered food market considered by many to be the center of Lyon’s vibrant food scene. Wander among the many market stalls with your guide and marvel at the quality and variety of the produce on sale. Enjoy a food-tasting session in the market, accompanied by a glass of wine or alternative beverage of your choice. Sample local specialities such as runny Galette Lyonnaise cheese, rosette (large pork sausage), cured ham like Jésus de Lyon and sweet treats, and experience Lyon’s world-famous gastronomy for yourself.After four hours exploring Lyon’s culinary and cultural heritage, head back to your starting point near the Palais de Justice in central Lyon to conclude your tour.