Lyon Electric Bike Tour with Food Tasting

Join your small group and guide near the Palais de Justice in central Lyon to begin your morning or afternoon tour. Get outfitted with an electric bike — equipped for comfortable, effortless riding, letting you pedal, cruise or a combination of both — and set off through the UNESCO World Heritage–listed city.Steeped in centuries of history and considered the culinary capital of France, Lyon's vibrant mix of monuments, museums, squares, restaurants, bars, shops and markets are a delight to explore — especially by bike. Your exact route may vary depending on the day, but your experienced guide knows all the nooks and crannies where Lyon's true magic lies.Ride through the Croix Rousse tunnel, lined with colored lights and music and keep your eye out for Lyon Cathedral. Listen as your guide shares stories of Lyon’s rich history and points out both famous attractions and off-the-beaten-path spots only locals know about.Continue along the banks of the Rhône River, recently renovated for cyclists. Spill out onto Place Bellecour, a famous plaza crowned by a statue of notorious King Louis XIV, and spin past the picturesque boating lake in Tête d'Or park.Halfway through your tour, hop off your bike and head to a local eatery to sample some of Lyon’s regional specialties. Savor rosette (large pork sausage), sweet cake, creamy local cheeses such as St-Félicien, cured ham, and other tasty bites served on sharing platters for you and your fellow food lovers to enjoy together. Enjoy all of this with a glass of local wine.After your 30-45-minute stop (depending on the tour), continue pedaling through Old Town, where many of Lyon’s finest and most historic buildings are found. Here admire the architectural grandeur of Place des Terreaux, bordering City Hall, the stately Palais St-Pierre and the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon.On the extended 4-hour tour, you’ll also ride up La Croix-Rousse to enjoy panoramic views over the city. In addition, visit one of Lyon’s biggest draws, the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière. Built in the late 19th century and widely considered to be Lyon’s most iconic building, this stunning church stands proudly above the city, commanding beautiful views over the urban landscape below.Arrive back at the start point to conclude your tour.