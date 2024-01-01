Hôtel de Ville

Nancy

Forming part of the place Stanislas ensemble, the grand 18th-century Hôtel de Ville spreads across the entire southern flank of the square.

  • gothic cathedral Saint Étienne against sky in french city Metz; Shutterstock ID 2220886635; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2220886635

    Cathédrale St-Étienne

    29.53 MILES

    The lacy golden spires of this Gothic cathedral crown Metz’ skyline. Exquisitely lit by kaleidoscopic curtains of 13th- to 20th-century stained glass, the…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    0.07 MILES

    Lodged in a regal 18th-century edifice, Nancy's standout gallery occupies art lovers for hours. A wrought-iron staircase curls gracefully up to the 2nd…

  • The fountain of Neptune in the Rococo style and the gilded wrought iron portico in the north-west corner of the place Stanislas in Nancy, France.

    Place Stanislas

    0.05 MILES

    Nancy’s crowning glory is this grand neoclassical square and Unesco World Heritage Site. Designed by Emmanuel Héré in the 1750s, it was named after the…

  • METZ, 10 September 2017 - Entrance Georges Pompidou museum building at the early morning in Metz, France; Shutterstock ID 714439267; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 714439267

    Centre Pompidou-Metz

    28.73 MILES

    Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, with a curved roof resembling a space-age Chinese hat, the architecturally innovative Centre Pompidou-Metz is…

  • The Lorraine Museum, also called the Palace of the Dukes of Lorraine is the historical museum of the Lorraine region in Nancy, France.

    Musée Lorrain

    0.36 MILES

    Once home to the dukes of Lorraine, the regal Renaissance Palais Ducal now shelters the Musée Lorrain. The rich fine arts and history collection…

  • The Museum of Nancy School of Art Nouveau, in Nancy, France.

    Musée de l’École de Nancy

    1.16 MILES

    A highlight of a visit to Nancy, the Musée de l’École de Nancy brings together an exquisite collection of art-nouveau interiors, curvaceous glass and…

  • The Porte de la Craffe in Nancy, France.

    Vieille Ville

    0.28 MILES

    A saunter through the charming old town takes in the silver-turreted, 14th-century Porte de la Craffe, Nancy’s oldest city gate, and place St-Epvre,…

  • Musée La Cour d’Or

    Musée La Cour d’Or

    29.59 MILES

    Delve into the past at this trove of Gallo-Roman antiquities, hiding remnants of the city’s Roman baths and a statue of the Egyptian goddess Isis…

3. Place de l’Alliance

0.13 MILES

This lime-tree-fringed square, World Heritage material, is graced by a Baroque fountain by Bruges-born Louis Cyfflé (1724–1806), inspired by Bernini’s…

5. Place de la Carrière

0.2 MILES

Adjoining place Stanislas – on the other side of Nancy’s own Arc de Triomphe, built in the mid-1750s to honour Louis XV – is this quiet square. Once a…

6. Muséum-Aquarium de Nancy

0.25 MILES

Bang in the centre of town, this museum brings together a natural history museum and aquarium under one rather stylish art-deco roof. Its tanks swirl with…

8. Chambre de Commerce

0.32 MILES

Built in 1908, the art nouveau Chambre de Commerce features wrought iron by Louis Majorelle.