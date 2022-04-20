Nancy

Delightful Nancy has an air of refinement found nowhere else in Lorraine. With a resplendent central square, fine museums, formal gardens and shop windows sparkling with Daum and Baccarat crystal, the former capital of the dukes of Lorraine catapults you back to the riches of the 18th century, when much of the city centre was built.

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Nancy

    Lodged in a regal 18th-century edifice, Nancy's standout gallery occupies art lovers for hours. A wrought-iron staircase curls gracefully up to the 2nd…

  • The fountain of Neptune in the Rococo style and the gilded wrought iron portico in the north-west corner of the place Stanislas in Nancy, France.

    Place Stanislas

    Nancy

    Nancy’s crowning glory is this grand neoclassical square and Unesco World Heritage Site. Designed by Emmanuel Héré in the 1750s, it was named after the…

  • The Lorraine Museum, also called the Palace of the Dukes of Lorraine is the historical museum of the Lorraine region in Nancy, France.

    Musée Lorrain

    Nancy

    Once home to the dukes of Lorraine, the regal Renaissance Palais Ducal now shelters the Musée Lorrain. The rich fine arts and history collection…

  • The Museum of Nancy School of Art Nouveau, in Nancy, France.

    Musée de l’École de Nancy

    Nancy

    A highlight of a visit to Nancy, the Musée de l’École de Nancy brings together an exquisite collection of art-nouveau interiors, curvaceous glass and…

  • The Porte de la Craffe in Nancy, France.

    Vieille Ville

    Nancy

    A saunter through the charming old town takes in the silver-turreted, 14th-century Porte de la Craffe, Nancy’s oldest city gate, and place St-Epvre,…

  • Place de la Carrière

    Place de la Carrière

    Nancy

    Adjoining place Stanislas – on the other side of Nancy’s own Arc de Triomphe, built in the mid-1750s to honour Louis XV – is this quiet square. Once a…

  • Muséum-Aquarium de Nancy

    Muséum-Aquarium de Nancy

    Nancy

    Bang in the centre of town, this museum brings together a natural history museum and aquarium under one rather stylish art-deco roof. Its tanks swirl with…

  • Villa Majorelle

    Villa Majorelle

    Nancy

    The whimsical Villa Majorelle, built by Henri Sauvage in 1901, bears the hallmarks of Majorelle (furniture) and Gruber (stained glass). The centrepiece is…

Articles

Latest stories from Nancy

History

France's most iconic Art Nouveau house is reopening soon

Feb 3, 2020 • 1 min read

