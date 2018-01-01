Full-Day Alsace Wine Tasting Small-Group Tour from Strasbourg

Your wine tour starts at 9:30am in Strasbourg. Your local, English and German speaking driver will pick you up at your hotel and you will head to the Alsace Wine Route for a journey along the vineyards. You will stop first at a wine estate for a visit of the cellar and a tasting session of local Alsace wines (usually 5 to 7 wines). Have your 2-hours break for lunch (not included) in a nice medieval village (Obernai or Riquewihr), you will have time to enjoy the local gastronomy and visit this typical village. Your driver will be pleased to suggest or book restaurants according to your wishes (local specialties, gastronomic,...).In the afternoon, continue your Alsace discovery trough typical villages like Bergheim, Dambach-la-ville or Rosheim and stop for second tasting at a typical winery. The way along the Wine Route, between vineyard and mountains, will be the opportunity for your driver to tell you more about the wine production in Alsace and its history. To be able to enjoy the variety of the Alsatian wines, with 7 grape varieties including RIesling and Gewurztraminer, but also the famous Crémant d'Alsace (sparkling wine) and Grands Crus with specific terroirs, you will complete your day with a 3rd wine tasting session. Your local supplier is working with approximately 15 wineries, most of them being small, family-owned and traditional wineries. The agenda and villages visited can slightly change according to the wineries visited, making every tour unique! At the end of your tour, your guide will drive you back to Strasbourg.