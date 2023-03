Set across two river islands on the scenic Oulujoki, this open-air museum is a collection of traditional wooden buildings, from loggers’ cabins to stables, and includes a handsome farmhouse. The 1694 church is an original from this former trading settlement. A working tar pit comes to the fore during Tar-Burning Week in late June.

Turkansaari is 14km southeast of Oulu off Rd 22, served by one bus per day (€4.70, 20 minutes).