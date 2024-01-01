This house-museum on Pikisaari belonged to a local sailor. Built in 1737, it is the oldest house in Oulu and was transferred here from the city centre in 1983. The wallpaper and extendable bed are typical of 19th-century Finnish homes. Following renovations, it's expected to reopen in mid-2018.
Merimiehen Kotimuseo
Oulu
