Merimiehen Kotimuseo

Oulu

LoginSave

This house-museum on Pikisaari belonged to a local sailor. Built in 1737, it is the oldest house in Oulu and was transferred here from the city centre in 1983. The wallpaper and extendable bed are typical of 19th-century Finnish homes. Following renovations, it's expected to reopen in mid-2018.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kierikkikeskus

    Kierikkikeskus

    27.75 MILES

    This excellent museum is by the Iijoki, whose banks are riddled with important Stone Age settlements. The informative display zeroes in on a handful of…

  • Kauppatori

    Kauppatori

    0.31 MILES

    Oulu has one of Finland's liveliest market squares, and its position at the waterfront makes it all the more appealing. The square is bordered by several…

  • Tietomaa

    Tietomaa

    0.81 MILES

    This huge, excellent science museum can occupy kids for the best part of a day with a giant, 35m-high IMAX screen, hands-on interactive exhibits exploring…

  • Haukipudas church in Finland.

    Haukiputaan Kirkko

    11.68 MILES

    Haukipudas, 21km north of Oulu at a scenic spot along the Kiiminkijoki, is renowned for its cream-painted, terracotta-roofed wooden church, one of Finland…

  • Turkansaaren Ulkomuseo

    Turkansaaren Ulkomuseo

    8.78 MILES

    Set across two river islands on the scenic Oulujoki, this open-air museum is a collection of traditional wooden buildings, from loggers’ cabins to stables…

  • Pohjois Pohjanmaan Museo

    Pohjois Pohjanmaan Museo

    0.51 MILES

    The Museum of Northern Ostrobothnia in the city park has almost too much information to take in at first bite. It covers the earliest habitation of the…

  • Hupisaaret Park

    Hupisaaret Park

    0.64 MILES

    Just north of the city centre on the Hupisaaret Islands, connected by small bridges, this great park has bike paths, museums, greenhouses and a summer…

  • Oulun Tuomiokirkko

    Oulun Tuomiokirkko

    0.53 MILES

    Oulu’s imposing cathedral was built in 1777, but then came the great fire of 1822, which severely damaged the structure. Prolific architect CL Engel…

View more attractions

Nearby Oulu attractions

1. Kauppatori

0.31 MILES

Oulu has one of Finland's liveliest market squares, and its position at the waterfront makes it all the more appealing. The square is bordered by several…

2. Pohjois Pohjanmaan Museo

0.51 MILES

The Museum of Northern Ostrobothnia in the city park has almost too much information to take in at first bite. It covers the earliest habitation of the…

3. Oulun Tuomiokirkko

0.53 MILES

Oulu’s imposing cathedral was built in 1777, but then came the great fire of 1822, which severely damaged the structure. Prolific architect CL Engel…

4. Hupisaaret Park

0.64 MILES

Just north of the city centre on the Hupisaaret Islands, connected by small bridges, this great park has bike paths, museums, greenhouses and a summer…

5. Oulun Taidemuseo

0.73 MILES

Oulu’s art museum is a bright, spacious gallery with excellent temporary exhibitions of both international and Finnish contemporary art, and a cafe.

6. Tietomaa

0.81 MILES

This huge, excellent science museum can occupy kids for the best part of a day with a giant, 35m-high IMAX screen, hands-on interactive exhibits exploring…

7. Turkansaaren Ulkomuseo

8.78 MILES

Set across two river islands on the scenic Oulujoki, this open-air museum is a collection of traditional wooden buildings, from loggers’ cabins to stables…

8. Haukiputaan Kirkko

11.68 MILES

Haukipudas, 21km north of Oulu at a scenic spot along the Kiiminkijoki, is renowned for its cream-painted, terracotta-roofed wooden church, one of Finland…