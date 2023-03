Oulu has one of Finland's liveliest market squares, and its position at the waterfront makes it all the more appealing. The square is bordered by several old wooden storehouses now serving as restaurants, bars and craft shops. The squat Toripolliisi statue, a humorous representation of the local police, is a local landmark. Made from bronze, the lovable figure is the work of sculptor Kaarlo Mikkonen, and was installed here in 1987.