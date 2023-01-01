Haukiputaan Kirkko

Haukipudas, 21km north of Oulu at a scenic spot along the Kiiminkijoki, is renowned for its cream-painted, terracotta-roofed wooden church, one of Finland’s most exquisite ‘picture churches’. The interior is decorated with striking naive scenes painted in the 18th century, which depict biblical events including an unnerving Day of Judgement. Outside, by the separate belfry, stands an endearing wooden moustachioed vaivaisukko (pauper statue). Buses link Haukipudas with Oulu (€9.40, 30 minutes, three daily).