Liminganlahti

Liminka Bay, 34km southwest of Oulu, attracts numerous avian species, with several rare waders nesting here during summer, and many species of waterfowl and birds of prey also visible. Prominent species include the yellow-breasted bunting, black-tailed godwit, Ural owl, bittern, marsh harrier and tern. Boardwalks lead to several observation towers. Displays at the nature centre, Liminganlahden Luontokeskus, explain the birdlife, migrations and flora; there's also a cafe and an information desk. The sanctuary is not served by public transport.

A guide is in attendance and you can rent binoculars.