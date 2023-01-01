Sibeliustalo

Designed by acclaimed Finnish architects Hannu Tikka and Kimmo Lintula, the spectacular extension to Lahti's main concert venue opened in 2000 and is widely acknowledged as one of the most significant local architectural works of recent decades. Occupying a prime position on the harbour, the complex features a new timber-lined auditorium that is linked to an older building by a cathedral-like foyer with huge glass walls and tall pillars designed to resemble a Finnish forest.

The auditorium and foyer can be admired when attending concerts (the top-notch Lahti Symphony Orchestra is based here) or by signing up for a guided tour. These are offered in Finnish, Swedish, English, French and Russian and must be booked in advance.