On the shores of Vesijärvi, this large church 17km northwest of Lahti is an elegant late-15th-century structure with steep gables; the bell tower dates from the 19th century. Mounted above the double nave are 24 fine polychrome wooden sculptures of saints; also noteworthy are the elaborate coats of arms, and the 14th-century baptismal font and Pietà that were from an earlier, wooden church on the site. The church is marked ‘Hollola kk’ on signs and bus timetables.