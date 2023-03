As well as a refurbished 'Sense of Skiing' exhibition that documents the history of the city's snow sports, this popular museum has a hugely enjoyable 3D ski-jump simulator and an optical biathlon practice rifle that visitors can have fun with. If visiting in summer, consider taking the chairlift (€4) to the observation terrace at the top of the ski jump; it's great if there’s someone practising, and good for the views in any event.