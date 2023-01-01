Occupying a handsome late-19th-century manor house, Lahti’s historical museum stages hanging exhibitions illustrating aspects of the city's history, with a particular focus on the tradition of local furniture-making. The middle floor is mostly devoted to the collection of former diplomat Klaus Holma, which is a treasury of French and Italian religious art, rococo furniture and fine porcelain; excellent interactive screens allow you to access detailed information on every piece.
Lahden Historiallinen Museo
Häme
Share