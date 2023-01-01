Ristinkirkko

Construction of this fourth and final church designed by Alvar Aalto was completed in 1978, two years after his death. Though showcasing his signature design style (light-saturated interior, windows overlooking greenery, lots of joinery, elegant hanging lamps), its unusual features include a cross formed by glass bricks inserted into the exterior wall. Benches in the wedge-shaped nave are arranged in a pattern echoing the organ's pipes and a simple wooden cross hangs behind the altar, providing a visual focal point.