Porvoo’s town museum occupies two buildings on the beautiful cobbled square at the heart of the Old Town. The town-hall building (Vanha Raatihuoneentori) houses most of the collection, with a clutter of artefacts relating to the town’s history, including work by painter Albert Edelfelt and sculptor Ville Vallgren, two of Porvoo’s celebrated artists. The nearby annexe re-creates an 18th-century merchant’s home.