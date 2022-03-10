Getty Images

Western Ethiopia

Western Ethiopia is undisturbed and seldom visited, and while its towns are nothing special, it’s one of the most beautiful regions in Ethiopia. Rainforests and coffee plantations share the landscape with savannah grasslands, wildlife-rich swamps and high plateaus carpeted in fields of tef (an indigenous grass cultivated as a cereal, the base for making injera).

As impressive as the scenery is, it’s the ethnic diversity that's the real attraction: white-robed highlanders flock to churches while, on the South Sudan border, ritually scarred Nuer people stride across the grasslands with their long-horned cattle. The Anuak people of the Gambela region believe that to continue travelling west is to fall off the edge of the world – they are wrong on this score: the world doesn’t end in western Ethiopia, it just feels that way.

Explore Western Ethiopia

  • A

    Anuak Market

    In Gambela's north is the Anuak market. Vendors sit in the shade of the trees selling cereals, firewood, large Nile perch and tobacco. To pass the time,…

  • K

    Kafa Coffee Museum

    Ethiopia's first coffee museum sits in the heart of coffee country, and is part of the Kafa Biosphere Reserve. It provides an overview of the history of…

  • N

    New Land (Nuer Villages)

    The Nuer villages on the outskirts of Gambela, known collectively as New Land, are the easiest to get to, and can give a wonderful insight into the lives…

  • G

    Gambela National Park

    Gambela National Park is Ethiopia's greatest wildlife show-in-waiting, and being difficult to get to doesn't change that. It has vast herds of migrating…

  • G

    Gibe Sheleko National Park

    Gazetted in 2011, the Gibe Sheleko National Park covers 360 sq km of upland plateau, parts of the Gibe River gorge area and patches of endemic forest. The…

  • M

    Menagesha National Forest

    One of the prettiest stands of forest in Western Ethiopia, Menagesha National Forest is an easy day trip from Addis. Almost a dozen trails (up to 9km in…

  • P

    Palace of Abba Jiffar

    Looking more out of America’s Wild West than the Kafa kingdom, the increasingly fragile Palace of Abba Jiffar looks as if a strong wind could blow it away…

  • K

    Kumsa Moroda Palace

    Built by the King of Wolega in the 1870s, the Kumsa Moroda Palace has only recently been opened to the public after long years of neglect. It sits 1km…

  • M

    Museum

    Next to St Maryam Church, this museum displays some surprising finds for such a nondescript regional town: crowns and clothing belonging to Menelik and…

