An hour from Addis, just over the Awash River, is the Melka Kunture prehistoric site, where many stone tools and fossils, dating back 1.8 million years, have been found. Examples are displayed in four tukuls (huts), including tools used by the Homo erectus who once inhabited the area, and there’s also an open excavation site down a sometimes muddy path. It’s modest but interesting. Find it a couple of kilometres west of Awash Melka town.