It’s said the Ark of the Covenant was hidden at Tana Cherkos for 800 years, which would seem to indicate it’s an interesting destination, but the present 19th-century church and its modern paintings are rather modest. Its unique feature is its ancient Judaic sacrificial stones. Tana Cherkos is 2½ hours from Bahir Dar by boat. From the landing it’s a 30-minute walk uphill.