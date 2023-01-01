Lying just north of the town centre, Lake Hora is the wildest of Bishoftu's lakes and features some outstanding birdlife along its lushly vegetated slopes. There's a footpath around the lake, but never go alone as theft is a real concern. Sadly there's no reliable local guide that can be recommended in the area.

On the first Sunday following Meskel, the Oromo people celebrate Irecha here. Thanks are given to Waka (One God) and good fortune is sought for the upcoming planting season. Devotees gather around an ancient fig tree to smear perfume, butter and katickala (a distilled alcohol) on the trunk and share ceremonial meals.