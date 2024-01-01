The unremarkable new church on this site is far less interesting than the reconstructed original, complete with Aksumite architectural traces, alongside it.
Kidane Mehret Church
Addis Ababa
2.31 MILES
Set within Haile Selassie’s former palace, and surrounded by the beautiful gardens and fountains of the university’s main campus, is the enthralling…
2.73 MILES
The collection on show at the National Museum is ranked among the most important in sub-Saharan Africa, but sadly many of its exhibits are poorly labelled…
'Red Terror' Martyrs Memorial Museum
4.59 MILES
‘As if I bore them all in one night, they slew them in a single night.’ These were the words spoken by the mother of four teenage children all killed on…
3.12 MILES
Commissioned by Emperor Menelik II to commemorate his stunning 1896 defeat of the Italians in Adwa, and dedicated to St George (Ethiopia’s patron saint),…
3.18 MILES
This massive and ornate cathedral is the second-most important place of worship in Ethiopia (ranking behind the Old Church of St Mary of Zion in Aksum)…
2.82 MILES
The Washa Mikael Church is a few kilometres east of Addis Ababa's town centre. Though local priests date it back to the 3rd century AD, it most probably…
3.89 MILES
Wading into the market chaos known as Merkato, just west of Addis' centre, can be as rewarding as it is exasperating. You may find the most eloquent aroma…
4.72 MILES
Long the symbol of Ethiopia’s monarchy, the Lion of Judah is ubiquitous throughout the country – and although images of the almighty animal abound in…
Nearby Addis Ababa attractions
1.13 MILES
The octagonal Entoto Maryam Church hosted Menelik’s coronation, but sadly for a church of such historical significance, the only time you can catch a…
1.15 MILES
This rather dusty museum has the usual collection of royal garments, valuable coins, ceremonial drums, poor lighting and bored-looking attendants, but…
1.46 MILES
High on Entoto Mountain, there’s a terrific but windy panoramic view of Ethiopia's modern capital spread out below through the towering eucalyptus trees.
2.1 MILES
Addis Ababa's expansive university is the country's largest and most prestigious. The academic year runs roughly from October to May. The university also…
5. Institute of Ethiopian Studies
2.16 MILES
Inside the grounds of Addis Ababa University, this institute boasts the world’s best collection of books in English on Ethiopia. It’s free for a half-day…
2.38 MILES
Stadium in the north of Addis Ababa, where major celebrations and horse races take place.
2.41 MILES
Rising dramatically from the roundabout Siddist Kilo is this moving monument, dedicated to the thousands of innocent Ethiopians killed by the Italians as…