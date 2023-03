An estimated 29,000 Russians died at the Nazi POW camp Stalag-351, which was located in converted stables at Priimetsa on Valga’s outskirts. Most died of starvation, cold and disease. Nothing remains of the camp, but a simple, moving monument known as the Mourning Mother is located close by. The Soviets took over the camp in 1944 and held German POWs here, 300 of whom are buried among the firs in an official war cemetery nearby.