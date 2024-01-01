Beach

Southern Estonia

The popular sandy beach on the northeastern shore of Pühajärv has waterslides, a swimming pontoon, a cafe and lifeguards in summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • University of Tartu Museum

    University of Tartu Museum

    24.99 MILES

    Atop Toomemägi are the ruins of a Gothic cathedral, built in the 13th century by the knights of the Livonian Order after driving the pagan Estonians from…

  • Estonian Print & Paper Museum

    Estonian Print & Paper Museum

    24.34 MILES

    A treat for word nerds, design hounds and print junkies alike, this interactive museum focuses on the history of printing and paper-making. Machinery from…

  • Estonian National Museum

    Estonian National Museum

    26.34 MILES

    This immense, low-slung, glass-clad building is arresting – both Estonians and architecture lovers purred when it opened in late 2016. The permanent…

  • Tartu Old Observatory

    Tartu Old Observatory

    24.96 MILES

    Built as part of Tartu University in 1810, this intriguing observatory on Toomemägi is a must for fans of astronomy and the history of scientific…

  • Karula National Park

    Karula National Park

    23.54 MILES

    Fairies, ghosts and witches abound in the 123 sq km of wooded hills, small lakes and ancient stone burial mounds that form Karula National Park, at least…

  • Tartu Art Museum

    Tartu Art Museum

    25.14 MILES

    If you've been socialising in Tartu's pubs and can't really see straight, don’t use this building to anchor your eye. Subsidence caused by the nearby…

  • KGB Cells Museum

    KGB Cells Museum

    24.61 MILES

    This former KGB headquarters and prison, known as the ‘Grey House’, was donated to Tartu City Museum by the family to which they were returned after the…

  • Aparaaditehas

    Aparaaditehas

    24.38 MILES

    Aparaaditehas (the Widget Factory) is an old 14,000-sq-metre Soviet-era industrial complex where refrigeration equipment and secret submarine parts were…

Nearby Southern Estonia attractions

1. Pühajärv

0.12 MILES

According to legend, 3.5km-long, 8.5m-deep Pühajärv (Holy Lake) was formed from the tears of the mothers who lost their sons in a battle of the Kalevipoeg…

2. Energy Column

1.18 MILES

If energy levels are low, recharge at this odd bear-covered totem pole. It was erected in 1992 to mark the long-held belief of psychics that this area…

3. Otepää Winter Sports Museum

1.39 MILES

Big, flash Tehvandi Stadium, used for football and ski events, is a testimony to Otepää’s obsession with sport. Within the bowels of the main stand, this…

4. Otepää Hill Fort

1.63 MILES

The pretty tree-covered hill south of the church was an ancient Estonian stronghold for around 800 years before it was topped by an episcopal castle in…

5. St Mary's Lutheran Church

1.68 MILES

Otepää’s Gothic hilltop church dates from 1671, although it was largely reconstructed in 1890. Inside there’s intricate woodwork, low-hanging chandeliers…

6. St Andrew's Lutheran Church

9.76 MILES

It's thought that the name Sangaste might derive from the Latin phrase Sanguis Christi (Blood of Christ), referring to a relic kept in Sangaste's original…

7. Sangaste Castle

12.01 MILES

British castle-spotters might experience déjà vu gazing on this majestic red-brick manor house, with its architectural debts to Windsor and Balmoral…

8. Valga Prison Camp Cemetery

22.88 MILES

An estimated 29,000 Russians died at the Nazi POW camp Stalag-351, which was located in converted stables at Priimetsa on Valga’s outskirts. Most died of…