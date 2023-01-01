Estonian Print & Paper Museum

A treat for word nerds, design hounds and print junkies alike, this interactive museum focuses on the history of printing and paper-making. Machinery from across the ages is on permanent display, and there's a gallery with rotating exhibitions plus a small selection of handmade notebooks for sale. Tickets include an hour-long tour in English by the lovely museum director, Lemmit, complete with demonstrations and the opportunity to make your own paper or prints on one of the antique presses.

Workshops on making your own notebooks, paper and postcards, and classic printmaking techniques are also on offer (from €6.60, book in advance). You might also catch visiting artists at work in the attached studio.