Alatskivi Castle imports the Scottish Highlands into this verdant corner of Estonia – its white turrets and stepped baronial-style roofline were inspired by Queen Victoria's favourite abode, Balmoral Castle. In the basement there's a waxworks museum; on the ground floor is an exhibition on the manor; and on the 1st floor are five rooms devoted to Estonian composer Eduard Tubin (1905–82). Outdoors are 130 hectares of publicly accessible parkland filled with oaks, ashes, maples, alders and a linden-lined lane.

There’s been a manor here for centuries, but the current neo-Gothic centrepiece dates from 1885. After nationalisation in 1919, the building was used as a school, a cavalry barracks, a state farm, council offices, a cinema and a library, but it’s now been restored to its former grandeur based on old photos provided by descendants of the original aristocratic occupants.

There's a restaurant specialising in 'Estonian, German and Scottish cuisine', and it's possible to stay in one of four guest suites (€80 per night, including breakfast).