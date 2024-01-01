Occupying a former school and commune-house, this modest little private museum in Kolkja village provides an interesting insight into the lives of the Old Believers. The majority of the items on display are of the ethnographic variety – costumes, photographs and everyday artefacts. Outside the advertised months, it's possible to arrange a visit with prior notice.
Kolkja Old Believers' Museum
Southern Estonia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.75 MILES
Atop Toomemägi are the ruins of a Gothic cathedral, built in the 13th century by the knights of the Livonian Order after driving the pagan Estonians from…
22.07 MILES
A treat for word nerds, design hounds and print junkies alike, this interactive museum focuses on the history of printing and paper-making. Machinery from…
20.31 MILES
This immense, low-slung, glass-clad building is arresting – both Estonians and architecture lovers purred when it opened in late 2016. The permanent…
21.65 MILES
Built as part of Tartu University in 1810, this intriguing observatory on Toomemägi is a must for fans of astronomy and the history of scientific…
21.45 MILES
If you've been socialising in Tartu's pubs and can't really see straight, don’t use this building to anchor your eye. Subsidence caused by the nearby…
21.86 MILES
This former KGB headquarters and prison, known as the ‘Grey House’, was donated to Tartu City Museum by the family to which they were returned after the…
22.1 MILES
Aparaaditehas (the Widget Factory) is an old 14,000-sq-metre Soviet-era industrial complex where refrigeration equipment and secret submarine parts were…
24.86 MILES
This museum is spread over an 18th-century parish clerk's house and focuses on the life of rural schoolchildren in 19th-century Estonia; the schoolhouse…
Nearby Southern Estonia attractions
3.89 MILES
This museum is devoted to Juhan Liiv (1864–1913), a celebrated writer, poet and nationalist figure, of sorts. Even in the likely event that you haven’t…
5.06 MILES
Alatskivi Castle imports the Scottish Highlands into this verdant corner of Estonia – its white turrets and stepped baronial-style roofline were inspired…
20.21 MILES
On the main road heading north out of town stands the sad remains of Raadi Manor, one-time home of the von Liphartide family. It passed to the University…
20.31 MILES
This immense, low-slung, glass-clad building is arresting – both Estonians and architecture lovers purred when it opened in late 2016. The permanent…
20.44 MILES
Looking like something from The Wizard of Oz, the Upside Down House is exactly that: a regular house tipped on its head, with everything inside – ceilings…
21.29 MILES
This popular centre's interactive exhibits are liable to bring out the mad scientist in kids and adults alike. Allow at least a couple of hours for button…
7. Tartu University Botanical Gardens
21.4 MILES
Founded in 1803, these lush, mature gardens nurture 6500 species, including a large collection of palms and other exotics in the greenhouse. In summer it…
21.45 MILES
If you've been socialising in Tartu's pubs and can't really see straight, don’t use this building to anchor your eye. Subsidence caused by the nearby…