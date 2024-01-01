Kolkja Old Believers' Museum

Southern Estonia

Occupying a former school and commune-house, this modest little private museum in Kolkja village provides an interesting insight into the lives of the Old Believers. The majority of the items on display are of the ethnographic variety – costumes, photographs and everyday artefacts. Outside the advertised months, it's possible to arrange a visit with prior notice.

