Science Centre AHHAA

This popular centre's interactive exhibits are liable to bring out the mad scientist in kids and adults alike. Allow at least a couple of hours for button pushing, water squirting and knob twiddling, all of it designed to inculcate some scientific principle. Workshops delve into the mysteries of caffeine crystals or cabbage chemistry; the Planetarium runs popular hour-long shows; and upstairs there's a nightmarish assembly of pickled organs and deformed foetuses from Tartu University's collection.